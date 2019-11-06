Technavio has been monitoring the global roll-your-own-tobacco products market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 16.18 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the innovations in paper and filter design. In addition, the rising popularity of eco-friendly cigarette papers is anticipated to further boost the growth of the roll-your-own-tobacco products market.

With the growing popularity for flavored accessories such as rolling papers and filters, several vendors are introducing rolling papers in fruity flavors such as blueberry, peach, raspberry, banana, and apple. They are also offering alcohol-inspired flavors such as absinthe and Jamaican rum. The availability of sample kits enables customers to try different flavors before purchasing multiple packs of the products. Such innovations in design and flavor of rolling papers and filters are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Market Companies:

Altria Group Inc.

Altria Group Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Smokeable products, Smokeless products, and Wine. The company offers RYO tobacco products under the brand names Bond Street, Chesterfield, and Marlboro.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business units: United States, APME, AMSSA, and ENA. The company offers fine-cut tobacco under the brand names Pall Mall, Camel, and Dunhill.

Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands is headquartered in the UK and has business operations under two business segments, namely Tobacco NGP and Distribution. The company offers a range of RYO tobacco products under the brand names Rizla, Golden Virginia, Davidoff, West, and Drum.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Japan Tobacco Inc. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: International Tobacco, Japanese Domestic Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The company offers RYO tobacco under the brand names Old Holborn and Amber Leaf.

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following product segments: Combustible products and Reduced-risk products. The company offers RYO tobacco under the brand names Canadian Classics, Peter Jackson, and Longbeach.

Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

RYO tobacco

Filters and tips

Rolling products

Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

