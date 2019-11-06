BNY Mellon Invites Arria NLG to Present at the Inaugural Fintech Connect

Presentation will show how Arria NLG enables Eagle Investment Systems customers to expedite and enhance financial reporting with personalized natural language narratives

MORRISTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Arria NLG today announced that Senior Vice President, Lyndsee Manna, has accepted an invitation to present at BNY Mellon's inaugural "Fintech Connect" forum to be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at BNY Mellon's headquarters in New York, NY.

The Eagle Investment Systems, a BNY Mellon company, partnership with Arria NLG technology brings the "Power of Language' to the presentation layer of analytics, helping decipher and communicate insights from underlying data that may not be effectively conveyed with visualizations alone.

One of many forms of artificial intelligence, natural language generation (NLG) mines structured datasets to transform complex, non-language statistical data into explanatory narratives presented in natural human language.

By augmenting data visualizations with contextual commentary and drill-down analysis that are indistinguishable from those written by a human subject matter expert, natural language explanations extend the reach of data - and its value - to clients and colleagues who are not as well-versed in interpreting analytics through graphical media.

"NLG is considered the last mile of data as it enables the analysis, assessment and communication of data with precision, accuracy, and scale," said Lyndsee Manna. "For financial planning and investment professionals, connecting Arria's NLG platform to Eagle Investment Systems products saves countless hours that can now be spent on high-value activities that will benefit both institutional and private clients."

Arria NLG Senior Vice President, Lyndsee Manna, will provide new insights and present an Eagle Investments specific use-case that details how, from shareholder reporting to individual client portfolio analyses, natural language narratives further Eagle customers' ability to communicate findings from data analytics.

WHO: Lyndsee Manna, Senior Vice President, Arria NLG

WHAT: Eagle & Arria: How NLG Extends Communicability of Data

WHEN: Wednesday, November 6, 2019

WHERE: Fintech Connect 2019

BNY Mellon Headquarters

240 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10286

The Arria platform can determine the critical facts and generate automated, real-time insights and narratives in plain, easy-to-understand language. This helps to inform faster decision-making, as users see insights they may otherwise have missed or misunderstood and helps increase consistency in how results are interpreted and communicated across the organization.

Fintech Connect 2019 will bring together a diverse group of innovative fintech companies with leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, and BNY Mellon clients to explore new ideas, identify business opportunities and unleash new thinking. The day-long event will feature presentations by venture capitalist firms who will discuss different partnership models and discuss the outlook for fintech investments.

Digital partnerships are a noted pillar in BNY Mellon's digital strategy. Partnering with Arria NLG is an example of how BNY Mellon facilitates strategic relationships that usher in new capabilities, products and collaborations that drive growth and create new business opportunities.

To learn how Arria NLG can add value to your clients' financial reporting and portfolio analysis, please contact Lyndsee Manna at Lyndsee.Manna@arria.com to set up a one-on-one at Fintech Connect 2019.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

About Arria NLG

Arria NLG is the global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence specializing in extracting insights from complex data sources and communicating that information in natural language (i.e. as if written or spoken by a human). The company owns, develops and licenses its technology through its Arria NLG Studio Platform. Arria NLG Studio empowers writers and subject matter experts to create an effectively unlimited number of sophisticated narratives based on structured data sets. Arria's simple web-based interface contains a set of easy-to-understand functions that correspond to the array of analytical, linguistic and stylistic decisions a human writer makes when composing thoughtful narrative. For additional information, please visit https://www.arria.com/.

CONTACT:

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect

917-912-0623

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

SOURCE: Arria NLG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565464/BNY-Mellon-Invites-Arria-NLG-to-Present-at-the-Inaugural-Fintech-Connect