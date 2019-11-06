Dwayne Harmon Launches an Academic Scholarship Program in Support of Post-Secondary Education

Dwayne Harmon is a seasoned professional, who has established a successful career in digital marketing; As an advocate for higher education, he aims to provide three individuals with the opportunity to advance their careers

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Dwayne Harmon is proud to announce the official launch of his academic scholarship in support of U.S. students currently enrolled in an accredited university or college program. Each scholarship (for a total of three) is valued at $1,000 USD with no program limitations set in place.

The application process requires applicants to submit a 500-word essay, which explains how they intend to utilize their degree to advance their professional goals. A competitive essay will also explore how their education can cultivate positive change in their industry.

Dwayne Harmon believes that formal education is fundamental to personal growth. He is enthusiastic about helping to provide students with the resources to succeed in their academic endeavors.

To be eligible, candidates are required to submit a letter of acceptance to their program of study alongside proof of their legal U.S. status.

Participants will have until January 3rd, 2020 to submit all required documentation and winners will be announced shortly following the deadline.

For more information and to apply for the scholarship, visit: http://dwayneharmonscholarship.com.

About Dwayne Harmon

Dwayne Harmon is the Owner and President of Metanoia Marketing & Business Consulting - a firm that helps organizations strategize long-term solutions by improving employee morale, productivity, marketing, sales, and retention. Likewise, Dwayne delivers results in various areas, including new business development, project management, public relations, email marketing, SEO, and more.

As a battle-hardened marketer, Dwayne knows how to navigate the industry and understands what it takes to be successful in today's economic climate.

To read more about Dwayne Harmon check out his website here:

https://dwayneharmon.com

