Triton Digital, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, and Nationaal Luister Onderzoek (NLO), the JIC for Audio Audience Measurement in the Netherlands, announced today the upcoming launch of Podcast Reports in the Netherlands, powered by Triton Digital's Podcast Metrics measurement service. The Reports will provide a ranking of the Top Networks as well as Top Podcasts and Audio on Demand in the Netherlands for the first time, as measured by Podcast Metrics.

Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, the Podcast Reports will eliminate inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, brands, and media buyers in the Netherlands with long-awaited validated and transparent podcast and audio on demand metrics. Reported entities will be ranked by average downloads, inclusive of audio on demand requests, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

"NLO shares our commitment to furthering the digital audio and podcast landscape through the provision of reliable, trustworthy data," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "With podcast consumption on the rise in the Netherlands, our Podcast Reports will help Networks better understand the size of their listening audience, and will help media planners make informed decisions as it relates to incorporating podcast advertising into their strategies."

"We are pleased to partner with the world's leading provider of digital audio and podcast measurement to bring this highly anticipated visibility to podcast and audio on demand networks, media buyers, and the industry at large," said Frans Kok, Managing Director at NLO. "The Podcast Reports will not only increase awareness around podcast and audio on demand content in the Netherlands, but will serve as a guide to assist advertisers in understanding the opportunities that exist in leveraging the burgeoning digital audio space to reach their target audiences."

The first Netherlands Podcast Report will debut in 2020.

Triton Digital's Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast and audio on demand content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About JIC Nationaal Luister Onderzoek (NLO)

Stichting Nationaal Luister Onderzoek (NLO), the Dutch foundation for audio audience measurement, is a Joint Industry Committee founded in 2012 by advertisers, media agencies, media channels and radio station operators. It represents the radio industry across the board. NLO's objective is to have valid and reliable radio and audio audience measurement performed and to make available the results to the market. The results are used for programming and media planning, among things.

