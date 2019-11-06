The "Surgical Devices Market: A Research Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the surgical devices market, including forecasted trends and sales through 2019

Key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends are discussed in the report. The report discusses various supply chain participants such as manufacturers. Key trends, and market estimates are presented in detail. An in-depth analysis of regional market trend is presented in the report and focuses on the development of extensive technological trends across regions (i.e., the U.S., Europe and Japan).

The report presents a market analysis and estimates for the broad range of surgical devices such as bariatric surgery devices, bio surgical devices, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular surgical devices, medical aesthetics, medical robotics, spinal surgery devices and surgical navigation technologies.

The market is segmented by geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report presents detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K. France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India. For market estimates, data is provided for 2018 as the base year, with forecasts for 2019 through 2024. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information of growth driving factors like technological advancements in both surgical approaches and implants, and restraints of the market

Insight into new products and technologies, as well as the development of new products that can address a growing number of therapeutic indications

A look at the international regulations for those underlined surgical devices and instruments, and details concerning potential market for these developmental procedures and products

Patent analysis covering allotments of intellectual property rights by significant categories

Comprehensive company profiles of leading market players within the medical surgical devices industry, including Abbott Vascular, Baxter International Inc., DePuy Synthes, Gore Medical and Medtronic Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Bariatric Surgical Devices

Background

Bariatric Surgery

Biosurgery Devices

Merits of Biosurgery Procedures

Cardiovascular Surgical Devices

Overview

Overview of Cardiovascular Disease and Cardiovascular Surgery

Categories of Cardiovascular Surgery

Medical Aesthetic Devices

Key Statistics for Medical Aesthetics

Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery

Medical Robotics

Surgical Imaging Technologies

Image Registration Techniques

Computer Image Processing

Surgical Robots

Intelligent Operating Rooms

Surgical Simulation

Types of Medical Robotics

Peripheral Vascular Disease and Peripheral Vascular Surgery

Categories of Peripheral Vascular Disease

Treatment of Peripheral Vascular Disease

Spinal Surgical Devices

Common Spinal Conditions

Trends

Technological Changes

Applications of Spinal Surgical Devices

Non-fusion

Surgical Navigation Systems Technologies

Surgical Navigation Systems by Types

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Globally

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Market in Emerging Economies

Restraints and Challenges

Changing Decision Makers

Influence of New Entities

Price Pressure

Regulatory Environment

Compliance Rules

Lack of Training to the End Users

Continuing Demand for Specialized Surgical Devices

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Global Market for Surgical Devices, by Product Type

Bariatric Surgery Devices

Biosurgery Technologies

Cardiovascular Surgical Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery

Drivers and Challenges

Hysterectomy and Myomectomy Surgeries

Growth in Cardiac Surgery

Increasing Expenditures for Healthcare Industries

Peripheral Vascular Surgical Products

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Spinal Surgical Devices

Enhanced Clinical Outcomes

Increasing Adoption Rate of Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries

Expanding Product Portfolios of Key Players

Technological Advancements in Spinal Surgery

Growth in the Incidence of Obesity and Degenerative Spinal Conditions

Market Restraints

Reimbursement Cuts

Expensive Treatment Procedures

Limited Utilization of the Spinal Systems in Surgeries

Stringent Regulatory Process for New Product Approvals

Surgical Navigation Systems Technologies

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Regulation and Reimbursement

Regulations

Pricing and Reimbursement

