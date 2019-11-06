The "Surgical Devices Market: A Research Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the surgical devices market, including forecasted trends and sales through 2019
Key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends are discussed in the report. The report discusses various supply chain participants such as manufacturers. Key trends, and market estimates are presented in detail. An in-depth analysis of regional market trend is presented in the report and focuses on the development of extensive technological trends across regions (i.e., the U.S., Europe and Japan).
The report presents a market analysis and estimates for the broad range of surgical devices such as bariatric surgery devices, bio surgical devices, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular surgical devices, medical aesthetics, medical robotics, spinal surgery devices and surgical navigation technologies.
The market is segmented by geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report presents detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K. France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India. For market estimates, data is provided for 2018 as the base year, with forecasts for 2019 through 2024. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information of growth driving factors like technological advancements in both surgical approaches and implants, and restraints of the market
- Insight into new products and technologies, as well as the development of new products that can address a growing number of therapeutic indications
- A look at the international regulations for those underlined surgical devices and instruments, and details concerning potential market for these developmental procedures and products
- Patent analysis covering allotments of intellectual property rights by significant categories
- Comprehensive company profiles of leading market players within the medical surgical devices industry, including Abbott Vascular, Baxter International Inc., DePuy Synthes, Gore Medical and Medtronic Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Bariatric Surgical Devices
- Background
- Bariatric Surgery
- Biosurgery Devices
- Merits of Biosurgery Procedures
- Cardiovascular Surgical Devices
- Overview
- Overview of Cardiovascular Disease and Cardiovascular Surgery
- Categories of Cardiovascular Surgery
- Medical Aesthetic Devices
- Key Statistics for Medical Aesthetics
- Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery
- Medical Robotics
- Surgical Imaging Technologies
- Image Registration Techniques
- Computer Image Processing
- Surgical Robots
- Intelligent Operating Rooms
- Surgical Simulation
- Types of Medical Robotics
- Peripheral Vascular Disease and Peripheral Vascular Surgery
- Categories of Peripheral Vascular Disease
- Treatment of Peripheral Vascular Disease
- Spinal Surgical Devices
- Common Spinal Conditions
- Trends
- Technological Changes
- Applications of Spinal Surgical Devices
- Non-fusion
- Surgical Navigation Systems Technologies
- Surgical Navigation Systems by Types
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increase in Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Globally
- Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Growing Market in Emerging Economies
- Restraints and Challenges
- Changing Decision Makers
- Influence of New Entities
- Price Pressure
- Regulatory Environment
- Compliance Rules
- Lack of Training to the End Users
- Continuing Demand for Specialized Surgical Devices
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Global Market for Surgical Devices, by Product Type
- Bariatric Surgery Devices
- Biosurgery Technologies
- Cardiovascular Surgical Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery
- Drivers and Challenges
- Hysterectomy and Myomectomy Surgeries
- Growth in Cardiac Surgery
- Increasing Expenditures for Healthcare Industries
- Peripheral Vascular Surgical Products
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Spinal Surgical Devices
- Enhanced Clinical Outcomes
- Increasing Adoption Rate of Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries
- Expanding Product Portfolios of Key Players
- Technological Advancements in Spinal Surgery
- Growth in the Incidence of Obesity and Degenerative Spinal Conditions
- Market Restraints
- Reimbursement Cuts
- Expensive Treatment Procedures
- Limited Utilization of the Spinal Systems in Surgeries
- Stringent Regulatory Process for New Product Approvals
- Surgical Navigation Systems Technologies
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Regulation and Reimbursement
- Regulations
- Pricing and Reimbursement
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- 480 Biomedical
- 4Navitec Gmbh
- A.M.I. (Agency For Medical Innovations)
- Abbott Vascular
- Abiomed Inc.
- Aesculap
- Aesculap, Inc.
- Allergan Plc
- Allurion Technologies
- Alphatec Spine Inc.
- Amedica Corp.
- Angiodynamics, Inc.
- Angioslide Ltd.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- Apollo Endosurgery
- Applied Medical
- Aptus Endosystems
- Aspire Bariatrics
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Baronova
- Baxter International Inc.
- BFKW
- Biobot Surgical Pte Ltd.
- Biosensors International
- Biotronik Inc. (Div. Biotronik Se Co Kg)
- Bioventrix Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Boulder Innovation Group, Inc.
- Brainlab Ag
- C. R. Bard Inc.
- Cae Healthcare
- Candela
- Cardiacassist Inc. (Tandemlife)
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
- Cerapedics Inc.
- Choice Spine Lp
- Circulite Inc.
- Cohera Medical Inc.
- Control Medical Technology, Llc
- Contura International A/S
- Cook Group
- Cook Medical, Inc.
- Cordis Corp.
- Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.
- Crisalix S.A.
- Crospon
- Cryolife Inc.
- Cutera Inc.
- Cvrx Inc.
- Cynosure Inc.
- Depuy Synthes
- Eden Spine Llc
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Endogastric Solutions, Inc.
- Ethicon Endo-Surgery (Subsidiary Of Johnson Johnson)
- Exactech Inc.
- Gelesis
- Gi Dynamics
- Gi Windows
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Gore Medical
- Heartware International Inc.
- Hlioscopie
- Hemostasis Llc
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hocoma Ag
- Hologic, Inc.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Hyperbranch Medical Technology, Inc.
- Ideal Implant Inc.
- Implatech
- Imris, Deerfield Imaging
- Innovasis Inc.
- Integra Life Sciences Corp.
- Intrapace Inc.
- Intuitive Surgical
- Jarvik Heart Inc.
- Johnson Johnson
- K2M Inc.
- Karl Storz Gmbh Co. Kg
- Kinamed Inc.
- Kinova Robotics
- Kirby Lester
- Kuros Biosciences Ag
- Life Spine
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Maxon Motor Ag
- Mazor Robotics Ltd.
- Medicrea International
- Medrobotics Corp.
- Medtech Global Ltd.
- Medtronic Corp.
- Medytox Inc.
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Merz Pharma Gmbh Co. Kgaa
- Metacure
- Neuro France Implants
- Nuvasive
- Obalon Therapeutics
- On-X Life Technologies Inc.
- Orbusneich
- Ortho Development Corp.
- Orthofix International N.V.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Photomedex Inc.
- Plensat
- Qvanteq Ag
- Revance Therapeutics Inc.
- RTI Surgical Inc.
- Sanofi Sa
- Sarl Cousin Biotech
- Schaerer Medical Usa, Inc.
- Seaspine Inc.
- Siemens Ag
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Signus Medizintechnik Gmbh
- Simbionix Ltd.
- Simquest
- Sklar
- Smith Nephew Plc
- Sonowand As
- Spatz Fgia
- Spectranetics Corp.
- Spinevision Sa
- Stryker Corp.
- Suneva Medical, Inc.
- Surgical Science Sweden Ab
- Swisslog Holding Ag
- Syncardia Systems Inc.
- Terumo Cardiovascular Group
- Think Surgical, Inc.
- Tissuemed Ltd.
- Titan Medical Inc.
- Touch Bionics
- Transenterix
- Ulrich Gmbh Co. Kg
- Usgi Medical
- Valentx, Inc.
- Venus Concept Ltd.
- Vertiflex Inc.
- Virtamed Ag
- Volcano Corp.
- Voxel-Man
- W. L. Gore
- Wright Medical Group Nv
- X-Spine Systems Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Z-Medica Corp.
