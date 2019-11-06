The "Tariff Trends SnapShot 137: France 7 years on from when Fee Mobile launched" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With SnapShot 137 the analyst examines the changes taking place in the French mobile market since the previous French mobile Snapshot published in 2018. The analyst has continued to survey the French mobile market since the launch of the 4th MNO, Free Mobile, in 2012.

The impact of Free Mobile with its disruptive simplified pricing plan has been to reduce price levels across the market causing falls in revenue and blended ARPU levels. Although Free Mobile pricing has remained stable, all three remaining MNOs have continued to reduce premium price levels and also sharply increase their mobile data allowances with now Orange offering a 150 GB data allowance at a reduced premium price.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction The changes in the French Mobile market

2. Free Mobile changes from 2018 to 2019

3. Sosh Orange changes from 2018 to 2019

4. Bouygues Telecom changes from 2018 to 2019

5. SFR Telecom changes from 2018 to 2019

6. Conclusions Key changes in the French Mobile market

Companies Mentioned

B&Y

Bouygues Telecom

Free Mobile

Orange

SFR Telecom

Sosh

Red

