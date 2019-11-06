Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestsuccess story that explains 'How Category Planning Helps Identify KPIs and Enhance ROI

This success story highlights the role of category planning solution in identifying the best- and worst-case scenarios for each customer, enabling better contingency planning and cost reduction under forecast errors so that the business can respond immediately to demand signals. Also, it explains how Quantzig's analytics experts helped a leading whole-grain foods manufacturer to synchronize demand planning with production and adjust to changes in available materials.

With the rapid increase in health issues such as gastrointestinal diseases, the obesity epidemic, and heart-related problems, there is an increase in the requirement for whole-grain foods. Furthermore, the increasing demand for ready-to-eat whole-grain foods can be attributed to factors such as its convenient usage, promising flavors, and easy to consume nature.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Demand and capacity planning solutions can help businesses to improve forecast accuracy, enhance service levels, manage portfolios, and maximize return on planning efforts."

The Challenge

The client- a leading food manufacturer, wanted to understand customer buying habits and the decision-making process to position their products effectively. The client also wanted to provide superior value to its customers by offering personalized products.

Our Approach

Quantzig's team of 20+ supply chain analytics experts worked parallelly with the client to help them address issues connected to maverick spend by offering up-to-date market insights in terms of the nature of competition and cost drivers.

Quantzig's demand and category planning solutions also enabled the client to:

Analyze and benchmark demand and capacity planning strategies

Gain complete visibility into supply chain processes

Optimize production capacity

