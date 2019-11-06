The "Tariff Trends SnapShots 131 Pricing Difference in Markets with 3 and 4 Mobile Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With SnapShot 131 the analyst looks at the difference in pricing in country markets where there are three MNOs and country markets where there are four MNOs.

The three MNO country markets chosen include Austria, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland.

The four MNO country markets chosen include Denmark, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK.

The analyst considers the difference in bundled price levels, the entry-level price point the average price per GB (Mobile Data), unlimited SMS call bundles available from each MNO (in the 3 MNO markets or the 4 MNO markets).

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction Market Pricing 3 MNOs vs. 4 MNOs

2. Market Pricing The 7 x 3 MNO country markets

3. Market Pricing The 6 x 4 MNO country markets

4. The Market Factors Impacting 3 MNOs vs. 4 MNOs

5. Conclusions The impact of 3 MNOs vs. 4 MNOs on pricing

Companies Mentioned

3 (Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Italy and the UK)

Bouygues Telecom (France)

DNA (Finland)

Eir (Ireland)

Elisa (Finland)

Free Mobile (France)

Ice (Norway)

O2 (Germany UK)

Orange (France, Poland Spain)

MasMovil (Spain)

Movistar (Spain)

Play (Poland)

Plus (Poland)

Salt (Switzerland)

SFR (France)

Sunrise (Switzerland)

Swisscom (Switzerland)

TDC (Denmark)

T-Mobile (Austria, Netherlands Poland)

Telekom (Germany)

Telenor (Norway)

Telia (Finland Norway)

Vodafone (Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain the UK)

