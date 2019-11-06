Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation to Participate at Georgia Education Technology Conference

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Georgia Education Technology Conference ("GaETC"). The Conference is scheduled for November 6-8 and will be held at Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta, GA.

Georgia Education Technology Conference is focused on new techniques, technologies and services that are pushing the boundaries of modern education. For additional information, please visit: https://conference.gaetc.org.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is our fourth consecutive year attending this local conference with our G2 brand. It is a great opportunity for us to showcase our products and services to an audience and venue perfectly tailored to our market. GaETC provides the perfect venue for our team to meet new customers and improve connections with current customers. It is always one of our busiest tradeshows because of the amount of local support and customers we have."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

Investors Contact:

IR@GalaxyNext.us

p888-859-1274

