Justice Prevails: Victory for SPI Group in Long-Running Stolichnaya Trademark Dispute

SYDNEY, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ?n Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Sydney, SPI Group achieved ? victory in its 15-year defense of ? case against Russian state-owned Federal Treasury Enterprise Sojuzplodoimport (FKP or FTE) over the ownership of the SPI Group's Stolichnaya trademarks in Australia.

This is the third victory for SPI Group in Australia in 3 years. After the victory, SPI is positioned to make a claim for the recovery of legal costs, which at present exceed $7 million.

This is ? comprehensive victory for SPI Group in its long-standing defense of its trademarks in Australia. The case, which is one of the longest running Federal Court cases in Australia, has finally come to ?n end.

The case was part of ?n ongoing legal battle in which representatives of the Russian Federation were allegedly attempting to expropriate SPI's trademarks through foreign courts.

This is yet another confirmation that SPI Group is the lawful owner of the Stolichnaya trademarks.

SPI Group and its affiliates own the Stolichnaya trademarks in more than 180 countries.