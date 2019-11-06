In the blueprint of the world's top consulting, Chinese companies tend to seek help from abroad. So there are few good cases done independently by Chinese companies. With the rapid development of Chinese commerce and the continuous accumulation of Chinese market practices, Chinese strategic consulting with world-class promotion significance is taking shape.

Recently, the Awarding Ceremony of "2019 Constantinus International Award" Annual Conference of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI) was held in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. The local cases selected and submitted by China Enterprise Confederation Management Advisory Committee were unveiled in the appraisal event. In this global outstanding management case appraisal event known as the "Oscar" in the consulting industry, KMIND, with its case of "Top of Mind, Top of Industry: A Consumer-Driven Competitive Strategy to Shape Consumer Cognition and Reinvigorate the Bosideng Brand ", stood out and won the Silver Award of "2019 Constantinus International Award" in competition with more than 160 participating cases from more than 20 countries, including Canada, Italy, Singapore and Austria.

At the press conference of "KMIND Strategy Consulting: Up To The World" KMIND as the Winner of the "2019 Constantinus International Award" in the Global Consulting Industry held in Beijing on November 4, Dwight Mihalicz, Chairman of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI), said, "From the case submitted by KMIND, we can easily find out that KMIND has an in-depth insight into China's domestic market and business competition environment as well as Chinese companies' competitive strategies. By combining Western classic theories with Eastern wisdom, KMIND provides world-class, highly innovative consulting services for its customers."

With regard to the award, Xie Weishan, Chairman of KMIND, has indicated that KMIND combines Western classic business theories with Chinese traditional wisdom to make China's strategic consulting so unique and that KMIND will continuously innovate in consulting models and methods to contribute Chinese wisdom to the global consulting industry.

