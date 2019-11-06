The global used cars market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005583/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global used cars market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing demand for used cars in emerging economies is one of the key factors anticipated to trigger the market growth during the forecast period. The increase in used cars sales has outpaced the increase in new cars sales in the emerging economies including India and China in recent years. In addition, in May 2019, China's Ministry of Commerce allowed the export of used cars from China. This is further expected to create a steady flow of used cars in the international market. Furthermore, other emerging economies including Indonesia and Malaysia are also witnessing a steady demand for the used cars. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of used cars market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40069

As per Technavio, improved touchpoint management will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Used Cars Market: Improved Touchpoint Management

Automotive dealers are establishing direct contact with the customers to purchase used cars online. As online purchases of used cars are done in fewer touchpoints, automotive dealers are exerting a stronger influence on customers in these few touchpoints. This is further creating the need for improved touchpoint management among the automotive dealers, and eventually, become crucial to the growing sales of used cars during the forecast period. Furthermore, automotive dealers with websites are increasingly using touchpoint management technologies for getting feedback from customers about interacting with their websites. Companies are also leveraging multiple digital media inputs from mobile applications, review websites, customer databases, social media, point-of-sale systems, and customer relationship management systems for collecting insights about customers. As a result, the growing focus on improving online touchpoints will eventually act as a crucial growth factor for the market.

"Apart from the improved touchpoint management, other factors such as the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) for enhancing the buying experience of used cars and growing sales of used cars through online platforms are expected to boost the used cars market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Used Cars Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the used cars market by type (mid-size cars, full-size cars, and compact cars) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The demand for used cars in North America is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as the rise in new vehicle cost, presence of a high number of off-lease vehicles, and availability of better financing options for used cars.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005583/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com