Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913048 ISIN: FR0005175080 Ticker-Symbol: TGNA 
Frankfurt
06.11.19
08:04 Uhr
1,796 Euro
-0,032
-1,75 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSGENE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSGENE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,810
1,844
18:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSGENE
TRANSGENE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSGENE SA1,796-1,75 %