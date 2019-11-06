Fenergo Wins Client Lifecycle Management and KYC Award in the Chartis Research RiskTech100 Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, has been recognised as the category leader for CLM and Know Your Customer (KYC) by leading risk technology analyst firm, Chartis Research in the RiskTech100 2020 report. Click here to download a summary of the report.

Fenergo was selected as the category leader by Chartis Research following a rigorous evaluation of 100 global risk technology vendors for its annual study of the top 100 risk technology companies. Providers are evaluated and ranked based on product functionality, strategy, core technology, innovation, customer satisfaction and market presence. The RiskTech100 2020 marks the fifth consecutive year Fenergo has featured in the report.

The award is testament to Fenergo's track record of delivering best-in-class CLM solutions and depth of regulatory expertise that meet the digital and regulatory requirements of global financial institutions today. Fenergo's unique community-based approach to product development, out-of-the-box rules engine and team of global regulatory specialists future proof financial institutions against evolving KYC and Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) regulation. Fenergo's API-based CLM solution is integrated with best-in-class entity data and customer relationship manager (CRM) providers to enable front-to-back office connectivity allowing financial institutions to onboard customers from any channel digitally, quickly and seamlessly while accelerating time to revenue.

Marc Murphy, CEO, Fenergo, said: "We are delighted to be recognised by Chartis Research as the market leader for CLM and KYC in the annual RiskTech100 report. Fenergo is the only CLM vendor that specialises in financial services which makes us highly tuned in to the exact requirements of financial institutions. Our commitment to innovation enables us to rapidly respond to these requirements while enabling financial institutions to digitalise client journeys, onboard customers faster and more seamlessly while ensuring regulatory certainty. Our place on the RiskTech100 report reinforces our position as the undisputed leader in CLM and KYC."

Fenergo

Fenergo is the digital enabler of client and regulatory technology for financial services. It provides digital Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for Financial Institutions including; Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial & Retail Banking, Asset Management & Asset Servicing, Private Banking & Wealth Management. Counting 70+ global Financial Institutions as clients, its award-winning CLM suite digitally transforms how Financial Institutions manage clients; from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to data management and ongoing lifecycle KYC reviews and refreshes. Fenergo CLM empowers financial institutions to deliver a faster, compliant and digital customer experience while achieving a single client view across channels, products, business lines and jurisdictions. Fenergo is quickly becoming the KYC backbone for banks, where a common set of Fenergo KYC services are being leveraged across the bank agnostic of business vertical, product, jurisdiction or client type. This backbone trades increasing complexity for well-designed simplicity.

Fenergo's community-based approach to product development allows clients to collaborate on solution design on a global scale. Its rules-driven solution ensures compliance with multiple global and local regulatory frameworks including AML, KYC, SFTR, Tax (CRS, FATCA, 871M), OTC Derivatives (EMIR, Dodd-Frank, MiFID II, Margin Requirements) and data privacy rules (GDPR). It supports the collection, centralization and sharing of client and counterparty data and documentation across the institution and deploys an API-first approach to advanced integration with a host of external KYC, AML and entity data providers, KYC and industry utilities. The solution is underpinned by next generation Artificial Intelligence, Robotics Process Automation and Machine Learning technologies, using advanced OCR and NLP capabilities to extract information, expedite compliance and improve operational efficiencies.