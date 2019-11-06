Gurit Financial Calendar 2020

Zurich, Switzerland, November 06, 2019 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) has published its financial calendar for the fiscal year 2020 today.

Preliminary and unaudited 2019 net sales results will be communicated on January 31, 2020 after 5:30 p.m. CET by means of a media release.

Gurit will report its 2019 full-year results on February 27, 2020 by issuing a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET and publishing its Annual Report 2019 online at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports.

Management will also discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference in Zurich on February 27, 2020 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will take place at the Zurich Marriott Hotel, Neumühlequai 42, CH-8006 Zurich and will also be accessible as webcast.

The 2020 ordinary general meeting of shareholders will take place on April 15, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. CET at the Seedamm Plaza hotel, Seedammstrasse 3, 8808 Pfäffikon,SZ.

First Quarter 2020 net sales results will be communicated on April 15, 2020, after 5:30 p.m. CET by means of a media release.

Gurit will report its 2020 half-year results on August 17, 2020 by issuing a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET and publishing its half-year 2020 report online at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on August 17, 2020 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will take place at the Zurich Marriott Hotel, Neumühlequai 42, CH-8006 Zurich and will also be accessible as webcast.

Third Quarter and nine-month 2020 net sales results will be communicated on October 15, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. CET by means of a media release.

Calendar 2020 January 31 Preliminary and unaudited 2019 net sales results February 27 Media Conference 2019 full-year results April 15 AGM and Q12020 net sales results August 17 Media Conference 2020 half-year results October 15 Q3 and nine-month 2020 net sales results

