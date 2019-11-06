Technavio has been monitoring the global veterinary pain management market, and the market is poised to grow by USD 615.4 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 145-page research report with TOC on "Veterinary Pain Management Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (drugs and devices), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the high prevalence of painful and inflammatory diseases in animals. Also, the rising demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure is anticipated to boost the growth of the veterinary pain management market further.

Pet obesity can lead to an increased risk of numerous chronic conditions such as cancer, joint diseases, and diabetes mellitus. The growing concern among pet owners and veterinary professionals about painful diseases such as degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis occurring in pets is driving the need for pain management in pets. Treatments with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ketoprofen and meloxicam have proved to be highly effective. Thus, the high prevalence of painful and inflammatory diseases in animals and the resultant increase in the prescription of medications and treatments are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Veterinary Pain Management Market Companies:

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various business segments such as pharmaceuticals, crop science, consumer health, and animal health. The company offers Quellin, which is used to alleviate the pain and inflammation in dogs suffering from osteoarthritis.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following segments: Human pharmaceuticals, Animal health, and Biopharmaceuticals. The company provides NSAID drugs such as Metacam and PREVICOX.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. is headquartered in India and has business operations under the business segment, Pharmaceuticals. The company offers an NSAID drug, Zobid, which relieves large and small animals from pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis.

Chanelle Pharma Group

Chanelle Pharma Group is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following two business segments: human health and animal health. The company provides an oral drug, Chanazone, which is prescribed to minimize pain and inflammation in horses.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers services through the business segment, Pharmaceutical operation. The company provides an injectable drug, Adequan, which is prescribed to dogs and horses suffering from arthritis. This drug helps to alleviate lameness, pain, and lowered range of motion associated with the condition.

Veterinary Pain Management Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Drugs

Devices

Veterinary Pain Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

