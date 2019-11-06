TESSI: 9-month 2019 turnover: EUR 335.8 million

€m 2019 2018

Restated* Change Change

(LFL) H1 turnover 228.9 205.5 +11.4% +2.7% Q3 turnover 106.9 105.2 +1.6% +1.7% Total 9-month turnover 335.8 310.7 +8.1% +2.4%

* Turnover excluding the CPoR Devises business sold in late 2018, for the sake of comparison



Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted Q3 2019 turnover of €106.9 million, up 1.6% from €105.2 million in 2018 including 1.7% growth at constant consolidation scope (excluding Tessi Austria in 2018 and Orone in September 2019).

Turnover for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to €335.8 million, up 8.1%. Owliance, a company acquired on 30 June 2018, contributed €18.8 million to first half turnover. At constant consolidation scope (excluding Owliance in H1 2019, Orone in September 2019 and Tessi Austria in 2018), turnover was up 2.4%.

Outlook

Over the coming months, Tessi plans to actively continue its development in France and abroad by continuing to combine organic growth and acquisitions.

The plan to acquire customer relations specialist ADM Value (2019 turnover estimated at €44 million) is on schedule (see 31 July press release). Accordingly, by the end of 2019 Tessi plans to raise €39 million via a share issue open to all shareholders, subject to AMF approval of the prospectus in order to fulfil one of the remaining conditions precedent to the completion of this transaction.



Next release

2019 turnover, 6 February 2020 after market close

About TESSI

Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses to digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in over 11 countries worldwide, has around 9,500 employees and posted turnover of €427.8 millions in 2018. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - compartment B (TES).



Read more at tessi.eu

