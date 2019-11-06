Anzeige
WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 
Frankfurt
06.11.19
09:58 Uhr
21,850 Euro
-0,850
-3,74 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.11.2019
WAVESTONE: Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of October 31, 2019, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 26,845,668 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
