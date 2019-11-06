Humanigen, Inc.: Humanigen Announces Two Lenzilumab Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at 2019 Annual Meeting of American Society of Hematology

Improved survival demonstrated with GM-CSF knockout CAR-T

Study demonstrates that activated CAR-T cells upregulate and signal through GM-CSF receptors

GM-CSF knockout CAR-T results in altered gene transcriptome with decreased expression of Fas

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Humanigen, Inc., (OTC PINK:HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of next generation chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) and other cell therapies, today announced that two abstracts focused on granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) gene knockout (k/o) and GM-CSF neutralization with lenzilumab, the company's proprietary Humaneered® anti-human-GM-CSF immunotherapy, have been accepted for presentation at the 2019 annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).

Abstract #3868 (Cox MJ, et al.) entitled "Improved Anti-Tumor Response of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CART) Therapy after GM-CSF Inhibition Is Mechanistically Supported By a Novel Direct Interaction of GM-CSF with Activated CARTs" will be presented on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm EST at the Orange County Convention Center Hall B in Orlando, Florida. https://ash.confex.com/ash/2019/webprogram/Paper129349.html

Using a xenograft model for relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), treatment with GM-CSF k/o CART19 resulted in improved overall survival compared to wildtype CART19. The lack of myeloid cells in this model pointed to an intrinsic effect of GM-CSF on CAR-T cells.

While resting CAR-T cells do not express GM-CSF receptors, the data demonstrate that activated CAR-T cells significantly upregulate both α and β subunits of the GM-CSF receptor and signal through this receptor resulting in phosphorylation of the signal transducer and activator 5 (STAT5) protein. There also appeared to be significant inhibition of the Fas death pathway receptor, a known critical pathway in inducing CAR-T cell death, or apoptosis with GM-CSF knockout CAR-T.

"These results strongly indicate that CAR-T cells increase expression of GM-CSF receptor subunits when activated, resulting in modulation of CAR-T function. Furthermore, GM-CSF knockout CAR-T revealed a distinct transcriptome signature compared to wildtype CAR-T, with reduced Fas expression. Collectively, these results illuminate a novel mechanism for a direct modulatory effect of GM-CSF on activated CAR-T cells that helps to explain the improved survival with GM-CSF neutralization or knockout", stated Dr. Cameron Durrant, CEO of Humanigen.

Abstract #4234 (Patnaik M, et al.) entitled "A Phase 1 Study of Lenzilumab, a Humaneered® recombinant Anti-Human Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor (anti-hGM-CSF) Antibody, for Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML)" will also be presented on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm EST at the Orange County Convention Center Hall B in Orlando, Florida. https://ash.confex.com/ash/2019/webprogram/Paper131181.html

"The results of this company sponsored phase I study reinforce the favorable safety profile of lenzilumab even in patients with CMML who have undergone several prior cycles of immunosuppressive therapy", stated Dr. Durrant. "As with all prior lenzilumab clinical trials, no serious treatment related adverse events were observed", Dr. Durrant continued. Throughout the study there were no reported instances of dose limiting toxicities or adverse events grade 3 or higher related to the study drug. Additionally, of four subjects with NRAS mutations at screening, three either achieved clinical benefit or had clinical meaningful bone marrow myeloblast reductions.

