The market is driven by the rising awareness about eye makeup. Also, the introduction of customizable false eyelashes is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market further.

The rising awareness about eye makeup will be one of the major drivers in the global false eyelashes market. Millennials are primarily concerned about their appearance and health. Moreover, dynamic fashion trends and the availability of safer makeup products is encouraging millennials to experiment with false eyelashes. These factors make them the key contributors to the global BPC market. Thus, with innovative product launches and rising awareness about eye makeup, the global false eyelashes market is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Major Five False Eyelashes Market Companies:

Amorepacific

Amorepacific owns and operates the business under various segments such as Cosmetics and others. The company offers a wide range of false eyelashes under its brand, Etude House. In January 2018, the company opened its new headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

L'Oréal S.A.

L'Oréal S.A. operates the business under four segments, which include Professional products, Consumer products, L'Oréal luxe, and Active cosmetics. The company offers a wide range of false eyelashes under its brand, Shu Uemura Cosmetics, and Urban Decay Cosmetics.

LVMH

LVMH has business operations under various segments, namely Wines Spirits, Fashion Leather Goods, Perfumes Cosmetics, Watches Jewelry, and Selective Retailing. The company offers a wide range of false eyelashes under its brand, Benefit Cosmetics and MAKE UP FOR EVER.

Shiseido Company Limited

Shiseido Company Limited operates the business under eight segments, which include Japan Business, China Business, Asia Pacific Business, Americas Business, EMEA Business, Travel Retail Business, Professional Business, and others. The company offers a wide range of false eyelashes under its brand, NARS and SHISEIDO.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. operates the business under the following segments: Skin Care, Makeup, Fragrance, Hair Care, and others. The company offers a wide range of false eyelashes under its brand, MAKE-UP ART COSMETICS (M.A.C).

False Eyelashes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Offline

Online

False Eyelashes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

