Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement

21, rue La Boétie

75008 PARIS

FRANCE

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information

closing date Total number of shares forming the share capital Total number of voting rights October 31, 2019 565,825,621 Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 600,734,595 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 588,194,553

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of October 31, 2019 (34,908,974 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of October 31, 2019 (12,540,042 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of October 31, 2019).

