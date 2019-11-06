IPSOS LAUNCHES IPSOS.DIGITAL, ITS FULLY AUTOMATED RESEARCH PLATFORM

Paris November 6th, 2019 - As part of Ipsos' ongoing commitment to deliver fast, high-quality data while bringing the best of science, technology and know-how to its clients, Ipsos today announces the launch of Ipsos.Digital, it's self-service research platform that offers clients fast, simplified access to global research capabilities and insights.

This intuitive end-to-end platform provides access to Ipsos' fully integrated online panels of consumers and other publics. Users first identify their sample - either targeted at a specific audience, or representative of the general population - from Ipsos' high-quality online samples. Then, they can launch their study in just a few clicks, receiving automated reports within a matter of hours. Ipsos.Digital offers fully automated online and exportable reports including dashboards, native PowerPoint, PDF and a cross tabulation tool.

Ipsos has built this tool to seamlessly provide clients with the best of technology and the best professional expertise, providing as-needed access to our expert teams across the world. "Ipsos.Digital reflects our commitment to outstanding research quality and turning data into actionable truth. In an ever-growing DIY market, we bring a unique alternative that combines technology with state-of-the-art knowledge and applies our principles of Security, Simplicity, Speed and Substance," says Didier Truchot, Ipsos Chairman and CEO.

The Ipsos.Digital platform contains a range of solutions including FastFacts, its do-it- yourself (DIY) research tool allowing users to build their own questionnaire. They can also choose from over 700 pre-defined sample targets or create their own. Other solutions currently available include Claims, Name, Varieties and Visual Testing. Two flagship solutions will be available on Ipsos.Digital as of January 2020: InnoTest (innovation testing) and Creative|Spark (copy testing).

Ipsos.Digital is now live in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. It will be launched in 11 new countries by January 2020 (Australia, Brazil, Chile, Canada, Netherlands, South Africa, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Russia, Poland) and available in 60 countries by the end of 2020.

"The power of Ipsos.Digital is its ability to streamline processes and enable clients to access insights in hours rather than days or weeks. Platform users can work on their own or obtain assistance from relevant Ipsos experts around the world."

said Andrei Postoaca, CEO Ipsos.Digital

For more information please visit www.ipsos.digitalor contact Andrei Postoaca, CEO Ipsos Digital at andrei.postoaca@ipsos.com







ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" -our tagline -summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service







Attachment