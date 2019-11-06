RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Two New Real Estate Associations as Customers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS, OTCQB:RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with two real estate associations in California.

The two associations are the Contra Costa Association of REALTORS® and the Bay East Association of REALTORS®, collectively representing 10,000 REALTORS® on the eastern side of San Francisco's Bay.

Under the terms of the agreement, signed on October 19, 2019, RESAAS will enable enhanced visibility of new listings, and provide all members with an efficient way to communicate and transact referral business.

RESAAS will be white-labeled and known as "AgentFirst" in these markets, similar to other areas of California.

RESAAS' technology platform will integrate with CoreLogic's Clareity Dashboard to allow for Single Sign-On access. This means REALTORS® will enjoy one-click access into RESAAS, without the need to go through normal registration, increasing adoption and usage of the solution.

"When progressive leadership within real estate governance adds meaningful technology to their offering, everybody wins," said Tom Rossiter, CEO at RESAAS. "We are excited to start working with both leadership and the member REALTORS® in these new Californian markets to provide RESAAS' unrivalled benefit of real-time sharing of opportunities to all participants."

The Contra Costa Association of REALTORS® and the Bay East Association of REALTORS® join other local real estate associations that are already customers of RESAAS circling the Bay Area of San Francisco. These include the San Francisco Association of REALTORS® and bridgeMLS, which encompasses the Bridge Association of REALTORS® and Delta Association of REALTORS®.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Tom Rossiter

RESAAS Services Inc.

Tel: +1 (604) 558-2929 Email: investors@resaas.com

