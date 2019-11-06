Tautachrome, Inc.: Tautachrome (OTC:TTCM) ARknet Gets Boost from Engineering Integration with Viro Media-Now Open Source

ORO VALLEY, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC PINK:TTCM):

Viro Media Integration

Earlier this year Tautachrome, Inc selected Viro Media, Inc as a unified Augmented Reality layer to integrate with Apple's ARKit, and Google's ARCore. This allowed our development team to accelerate and simplify the initial development of AR objects and interactions. On October 16th, 2019 Viro Media announced, "To ensure the Viro platform continues to capture these developments, we've decided to turn it over to the community and open source the platform in its entirety." Further stating, "We've gone with the MIT license to enable unrestricted use."

The primary implication of Viro Media going open source is the rapid acceleration of Augmented Reality development becoming available for integration into ARknet. Per Viro Media's announcement, there are over 20,000 developers already integrating Viro Media AR components.

Download ARknet for Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.honeycombarchive.arknet

Download ARknet for iOS

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/arknet/id1466870072

Additional Tautachrome Statement

