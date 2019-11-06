Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - The Hash Corporation (formerly, Senternet Phi Gamma Inc.) ("HashCo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $934,000 (the "Financing") through the issuance of 18,680,000 common shares of the Company at $0.05 per Share.

All securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

First Republic Capital Corporation ("First Republic") acted as the lead finder for the Financing. A cash fee was paid to finders representing 6% of the gross proceeds raised in the Financing. Additionally, finders received that number of compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants") totaling 6% of the number of Shares sold pursuant to the Financing. The Compensation Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months after the closing of the Financing. First Republic was paid a corporate finance fee representing 4% of the gross proceeds raised in the Financing and that number of Compensation Warrants equaling 4% of the number of shares sold in the Financing.

For additional information on The Hash Corporation:

Christopher Savoie, CEO

Phone: (416) 371-3697

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may use such words as "may', "will', "expect', "believe', "plan' and other similar terminology. Such statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's stage of development, capital requirements and future ability to fund operations, regulatory requirements, general economic, and market or business conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether a result of new information, future results or otherwise, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

