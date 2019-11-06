Celebrity Slots, LLC.: Celebrity Slots to Present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association Conference Slated for November 12-13, 2019 in New York City

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Celebrity Slots, LLC, announced today that the Company's COO is scheduled to present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for November 12-13, 2019 at the Westin Times Square Hotel in New York City. The company will be presenting at 11:00 AM EDT/ 8:00 AM PDT on NOV 13th, 2019. Matt Szenderski its Chief Operating Officer will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

For more information about NIBA or participating in our upcoming New York Conference on November 12th-13th, 2019 please visit www.nibanet.org or contact us at emily@nibanet.org or 706-208-9620.

About Celebrity Slots, LLC.

Celebrity Slots is an influencer monetization platform that combines the power of celebrity influencer engagement and social gaming creating a fully scalable monetization platform for celebrities in the form of fun, engaging slot games. Since their launch, Celebrity Slots has accumulated quite a social media presence with over 114 million aggregated social media followers among their signed celebrities. Signed celebrities include the following: Amber Rose, Rick Flair, Dennis Rodman, Carmen Electra, Foodgod, Natalie Eva Marie among many others.

This new, patent-pending, platform is revolutionizing the online gaming world by offering real world prizes through Sweepstakes. Fans can win meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, signed memorabilia and the opportunity to engage with their favorite celebrity through the game. Celebrity Slots enables celebrities to cross promote their own products and brand while expanding their social media follower base. Peterific Slots, which is the first offering of Celebrity Slots, features Peter Madrigal and is currently available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

Since 1982, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 146 investment conferences showcasing hundreds of public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $17 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $78 billion in assets under management.

Additional details about the National Investment Banking Association's 147th Investment Conference, Nov. 12-13, 2019, in New York City can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-november-12-13-2019-new-york-ny-conference.

