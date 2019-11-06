Future Science Holdings, Inc.: Future Science Holdings Inc. Presents At 13th Annual Buffett Value Investors Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Future Science Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:FUTS) was please to be invited to present at the 13th Annual Buffett Value Investors Conference in Shanghai China.

Luis Rodriguez, CEO of Future Science Holdings, Inc. (FUTS) was pleased to be invited to speak regarding Future Science Holdings, Inc. at the most recent Buffett Value Investors Conference being held in Shanghai China. At this incredible event Mr. Rodriguez was given the opportunity to share some of his vision for the growth of Future Science Holdings and reiterate his most recent message to the current FUTS Shareholders "It was a true honor to be invited to speak at this incredible conference" Mr. Rodriguez said. "I recognize how important a strong relationship with China is for the success of the FUTS business plan, and this opportunity shows how strong our connection is".

The Buffett Value Investors conference was aimed at sharing with sophisticated Chinese investors Warren Buffett's philosophy and disciplines on capital markets. This discussion provided Investors a positive outlook such as US and China's trade issues effecting capital markets to China's current and future economic outlooks.

With over 200 investors, industry leaders, analyst and investment bankers present, the Buffett Value Investor conference is quickly becoming a mechanism to bridge the Chinese investor to the dynamics of the capital markets. More important, this conference is creating strategic alliances so there is greater strength in unity.

Future Science Holdings will utilize market diversification in order to position the company to benefit from the global economic opportunities and expansion taking place across multiple markets, with a healthy mix of commercial and technology sectors.

Forward-looking Statement This press release contains certain forward looking-statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as of the date of this presentation, represents Future Science Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, risks related to receipt of working capital, identification and acquisition of economically desirable properties, industry risks, risks related to litigation, property title, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of natural resources and reserves and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements and information made in this release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

