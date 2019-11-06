UK Based CBD Brand, 7NRG, Becomes the First CBD Nutritional Supplement to Sponsor a Professional Sports League Across the United States

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 7NRG a UK based CBD sport supplement brand, has joined forces with The Basketball League (TBL) to become the first CBD infused sports nutrition shake to sponsor a professional league in the United States. 7NRG will formally be known as "the Official CBD infused sports nutrition shake of the TBL."

"We are excited to be the first CBD infused sports nutrition shake to sponsor a professional sports league across the United States," CEO of 7NRG, Joel Grayson, said. "Our partnership with the TBL will be the beginning of a global shift in how professional athletes utilize CBD in their fitness regime which could potentially extend their careers."

Pioneering the use of CBD within sports, 7NRG is one of the first of its kind providing alternative sports nutritional products that have the ability to compliment an athletes current nutritional regime. Containing 0% THC, 7NRG's goal is to educate athletes on natural and safer ways to potentially build endurance and speed up recovery times stemming from damage that their respective sport can cause over the years.

The TBL sees the importance in implementing an all-natural alternative into their players' current nutritional routine. "Using a product that is holistic, clean and a natural source, that could potentially assist with recovery from inflammation and pain caused by extensive wear and tear on the body is a plus for any athlete," Evelyn Magley, CEO The Basketball League, said.

With this groundbreaking sponsorship, 7NRG is looking to establish the blueprint to change the view of CBD use amongst professional and amateur leagues across Europe and the United States.

U.S. Director, Treyous Jarrells, a former athlete himself, put forth countless hours to make this deal become a reality. "Partnering with the TBL puts 7NRG in a unique position during one of the most exciting times in U.S. history with CBD being one of the hottest topics in sports." Jarrells said. "Not only does the partnership add credibility to the brand but it also creates a sense of certainty for athletes and sports organizations that may have uncertainties when pertaining to our product line."

To find out more about 7NRG and its products, visit 7nrg.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024596/7RNG.jpg

Contact:

Joel Grayson

Number: +44(0)7539428333