Web Presence: Robert W. Burrage & RWB Construction Declared Best in the Biz

Robert W. Burrage of Palm Beach praised for completing high-end construction projects of utmost quality according to schedule and budget

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Robert W. Burrage of Palm Beach and RWB Construction recently completed an oceanfront masterpiece, unlike any other, for Frank McKinney. After a successful 33-year career, prominent real estate market developer, Frank McKinney, plans to retire. His impressive repertoire speaks for itself and consists of a long list of high-end properties.

Known as the king of ready-made dream homes, the self-made author and real estate artist has worked with an abundance of construction companies around the world. Frank's final four projects were put into the skilled and competent hands of Robert W. Burrage and his team. The most recent, the oceanfront home at 3492 South Ocean in Palm Beach.

"Having created many beautiful direct oceanfront homes over the last 28 years, I can unequivocally state that Robert W. Burrage and his team are the absolute best in the business," said Frank McKinney. "They have no equal or peer and have created a class of their own."

The high-end construction business is focused on three main components of service: schedule, budget, and quality. Maintaining all three components to the client's specifications is not only challenging but also rare to find. Robert W. Burrage of Palm Beach and his team at RWB Construction make all that possible. They have steadfast relationships with their subcontractors and always work diligently to go the extra mile.

"Simply put, Robert and his team caused for my projects, with a combined value of $50+ million, to be completed on time (or even early), within budget (or even under), and with a level of quality found only in a museum," said Frank McKinney. "Since I build my homes on speculation, do you realize how important that end-result is for me?"

Robert W. Burrage and his team at RWB Construction Management truly exceeded all expectations. To see their portfolio of luxury estates, visit https://rwbconstructionmgmt.com.

About Robert W. Burrage

Robert W. Burrage served in the United States Marine Corps for four years before graduating with honors and a bachelor's degree in Construction Management. He gained 13 years of experience in the industry developing his leadership skills, then went on to launch RWB Construction Management. As the owner, Robert W. Burrage has a hands-on management style. He continues to keep the company at the forefront of the Luxury Estate Homes Concierge Builder Industry.

