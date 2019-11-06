The global white chocolate market is poised to grow by USD 1.8 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 2% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 118-page research report with TOC on "White Chocolate Market Analysis Report by Product (white chocolate bars, white chocolate bulk, and white chocolate truffles), by Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rising adoption of white chocolate in diverse application sectors. Also, the increasing trend of premiumization of white chocolate is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market further.

Compared to other chocolate types, white chocolate has negligible caffeine content and a smoother buttery structure. Unilever's ice cream brand Magnum recently launched white chocolate flavored ice creams in the UK. Similarly, Mondelez International-owned by Cadbury launched the Dream ice-cream also made of white chocolate in the UK. Starbucks Coffee Company also offers a range of products such as Black and White Mocha, Black and White Mocha Frappuccino, and Black and White-Hot Cocoa containing white chocolate. This will increase the demand for white chocolate across various applications in the F&B sector, driving the growth of the global market.

Major Five White Chocolate Market Companies:

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli AG

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli AG owns and operates the business in Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The company offers a wide range of white chocolates under various brands, such as LINDOR, CREATION, Russell Stover, and Ghirardelli.

Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates

Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates operates the business under five segments, which include Mars Petcare, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Mars Food, Mars Drinks, and Mars Edge. The company is the leading vendor in the global white chocolate market and has some well-known brands under its portfolio, such as M&M's, SNICKERS, TWIX, DOVE, GOODNESSKNOWS, and MALTESERS.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International has business operations in Latin America, Asia, Middle East Africa, Europe, and North America. The company offers white chocolate under many well-known brands such as Alpen Gold, Cadbury, Côte d'Or, Freia, Lacta, Marabou, Milka, and Toblerone.

Nestlé

Nestlé operates the business under five segments, which include Zone EMENA, Zone AMS, Zone AOA, Nestlé Waters, and Other businesses. The company is a significant player in the global white chocolate market and offers a wide range of products under brands such as KitKat, TOLL HOUSE, Milkybar, Garoto, Aero, and Orion.

The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company operates the business under the following segments: North America and International others. The company is a significant player in the global white chocolate market and sells its products through some well-known brands such as HERSHEY'S KISSES, REESE'S, TWIZZLERS, and KitKat.

White Chocolate Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

White chocolate bars

White chocolate bulk

White chocolate truffles

White Chocolate Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Compound Chocolate Market Global Compound Chocolate Market by product (milk, dark, and white compound chocolate) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Gluten-free Chocolate Market Global Gluten-free Chocolate Market by product (milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

