Scanship Holding ASA: Completed private placement and primary insider notification

Reference is made to the stock exchange release from Scanship Holding ASA ("Scanship" or the "Company") published on 6 November 2019 regarding a contemplated private placement.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has raised approximately NOK 107 million in gross proceeds through a private placement of 6 500 000 new shares, at a subscription price per share of NOK 16.50 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement, which was multiple times oversubscribed, took place through an accelerated bookbuilding process managed by Carnegie, DNB Markets, and SpareBank 1 Markets acting as Joint Bookrunners (together the "Managers") after close of Oslo Stock Exchange on 6 November 2019.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to accelerate the Company's growth within landbased products and services, with a focus on (i) plastic waste handling, (ii) the European biogas market, and (iii) metallurgic applications of biocoke from pyrolysis.

The Company's Board of Directors is of the opinion that the Private Placement complies with the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Oslo Stock Exchange's Circular no. 2/2014, in particular due to the fact that (i) in the current market, a private placement had a larger possibility of success compared to a rights issue and, therefore, gives the Company timely access to the new capital at lower risk; and (ii) the cost of raising capital is assumed to be lower than in a rights issue since any discount is likely to be smaller and subscription guarantees are avoided. On this basis, and based on an assessment of the current equity markets, the Company's Board of Directors has considered the Private Placement to be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders. As a consequence of the Private Placement structure, the shareholders' preferential rights were deviated from.

Notification of allotment of the new shares in the Private Placement and payment instructions is expected to be sent to the applicants through a notification from the Managers on 7 November 2019. The new shares allocated in the Private Placement will be settled through a delivery versus payment transaction on a regular T+2 basis by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on Oslo Stock Exchange pursuant to a share lending agreement between SpareBank 1 Markets AS (on behalf of the Managers), the Company and Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS. The shares delivered to the investors will thus be tradable upon allocation. The Company's Board of Directors has resolved to issue 6 500 000 new shares in the Private Placement pursuant to an authorization to increase the share capital, granted by the general meeting on 2 October 2019. Following registration of the new share capital pertaining to the Private Placement, the Company will have 106 563 566 shares outstanding, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

The following primary insiders subscribed for and were allocated shares in the Private Placement:

Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS represented on the Board of Directors by Narve Reiten and Bård Brath Ingerø, was allocated 2 125 000 Offer Shares in the Private Placement. Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS will hold 32 345 000 shares in the Company, corresponding to approximately 30.4 % of the share capital following registration of the Offer Shares.

Chief Development Officer Asgeir Wien, through Daler Inn Limited, was allocated 100 000 Offer Shares in the Private Placement. Asgeir Wien, through Daler Inn Limited, will hold 10 600 000 shares in the Company, corresponding to approximately 9.95 % of the share capital following registration of the Offer Shares.

Chief Operating Officer Jonny Hansen, through Exproco Limited, was allocated 60 000 Offer Shares in the Private Placement. Jonny Hansen, through Exproco Limited, will hold 10 560 000 shares in the Company, corresponding to approximately 9.91 % of the share capital following registration of the Offer Shares.

In addition, CEO in Etia, Olivier Lepez, and COO in Etia, Philippe Sajet, have been allocated 50 000 Offer Shares each in the Private Placement, and Olivier Lepez will hold 1 707 548 shares in the Company (partly through LCFI Sarl), and Philippe Sajet will hold 1 707 548 shares in the Company (partly through SCFI Sarl).





ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

In Scanship and our subsidiary Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Scanship technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyrocarbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Scanship Holding ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker SSHIP). In 2018 the Scanship group and Etia had combined annual revenues of NOK 430 million and 120 employees in Norway, France and the US.

