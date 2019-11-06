Mawson Resources Limited: Mawson Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Mawson Resources Limited ("Mawson"or the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 (the "Meeting"). A total of 89,205,281 common shares were voted, representing 62.65% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favor of all the items of business before the Meeting, including setting the number of directors at seven (7) and for the re-election of all director nominees.

The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Michael Hudson 87,325,781 97.89 1,879,500 2.11 Nick DeMare 66,770,946 74.85 22,434,335 25.15 David Henstridge 66,834,446 74.92 22,370,835 25.08 Mark Saxon 87,324,781 97.89 1,880,500 2.11 Colin Maclean 87,665,781 98.27 1,539,500 1.73 Noora Ahola 89,173,181 99.96 32,100 0.04 Philip Williams 87,325,681 97.89 1,879,600 2.11



In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors. More details of the results of the Meeting will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Chairman and CEO, Dr. Nicholas Cook as President, Mr. DeMare as CFO, and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. The Board of Directors also appointed Messrs. Henstridge, Maclean and Saxon as members of the Company's Audit Committee.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Limited is an exploration and development company with a focus on the resource expansion of its high-grade Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company.

