The market is driven by the emergence of omnichannel distribution networks. Also, the integration of new technologies in warehouse management systems (WMS) is anticipated to boost the growth of the warehouse management systems market further.

There has been an increasing demand for a centralized system for order management due to the emergence of omnichannel distribution networks adopted by different retailers and product manufacturers. This has further driven the demand for WMS as they help in directing warehouse activities and equipment to optimize store and warehouse processes. Also, the shifting demand and uncertainties associated with the omnichannel marketplace, are expected to boost the demand for WMS in the forthcoming years.

Major Five Warehouse Management Systems Market Companies:

Epicor Software Corp.

Epicor Software Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the segments, Products, and Services and Support. The company offers SCM solutions for different areas of business, including purchase management, warehouse management, demand management, and inventory management. These solutions include the Epicor WMS software that has extensive warehouse management capabilities.

IBM Corp.

IBM Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates in key business segments, including cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. In October 2019, the company announced a new integrated supply chain suite, IBM Sterling Supply Chain Suite, embedded with Watson AI and IBM Blockchain. The company offers a WMS solution named Sterling Warehouse Management System, with applications in mid-sized finished goods distribution centers.

Oracle Corp.

Oracle Corp. operates in key business segments, including cloud and license, hardware, and services. In September 2019, the company announced new updates for its enterprise-class customer data management (CDP) platform, Oracle CX Unity. The company offers SCM solutions, including warehouse management, transportation management, and global trade management. Key offerings of the company include the Oracle WMS Cloud.

Infor Inc.

Infor Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: License, Maintenance, and Consulting. In September 2019, the company announced the general availability of its Infor Coleman AI Platform for embedded machine learning models. The company offers CloudSuite WMS, which provides visibility into inventory, orders, equipment, and people.

SAP SE

SAP SE operates through the following key business segments: Applications, Technology Services segment, SAP Business Network segment, and Customer Experience segment. In October 2018, SAP launched new services that would help customers and partners integrate different blockchain infrastructures seamlessly. The company offers SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) to manage high-volume warehouse operations and integrate complex supply chain logistics in warehouse and distribution processes.

Warehouse Management Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Warehouse Management Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

