MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys to Present Data on Tafasitamab at ASH 2019 Meeting

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) today announced presentation of so far unpublished data on tafasitamab, its proprietary key asset and investigational hemato-oncological drug candidate, at the upcoming 61th American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2019 Annual Meeting, taking place from December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

This year, overall four abstracts feature the clinical development of tafasitamab in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) as well as other blood cancer indications. In addition, three abstracts feature preclinical data.

Abstracts on the clinical development of tafasitamab in DLBCL:

Subgroup analysis from the L-MIND trial, a phase 2 study assessing tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL

Trial in progress update for the First-MIND trial, an open label, randomized study in patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL

Abstracts on the clinical development of tafasitamab in other blood cancer indications:

Results from the COSMOS trial, assessing tafasitamab in combination with idelalisib or venetoclax in patients with relapsed of refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

Final analysis and long term follow-up of tafasitamab monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL)

Preclinical abstracts on in vitro studies:

Study investigating gamma delta T cells and allogeneic activated NK cells as effector cells for tafasitamab

Study investigating the influence of tafasitamab on CAR-T cell activity

Study investigating tumor-associated macrophages as effector cells for tafasitamab

"We are excited to present a number of important updates on our investigational compound tafasitamab at this year's ASH," said Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG. "The seven accepted abstracts provide insights into our scientific and clinical activities to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tafasitamab. The data highlight our commitment to patients with high unmet medical needs."

Details about MorphoSys's abstracts accepted for presentation at ASH 2019:

Subgroup analysis from L-MIND, a Phase II Study of Tafafsitamab (MOR208) Combined with Lenalidomide in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract publication number: 1582

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas) - Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster I

Session date and time: Saturday, December 7th, 2019; 9:00am - 7:30pm ET

Poster presentation time: 5:30pm - 7:30pm ET

A Phase Ib, Open-label, Randomized Study to Assess Safety and Preliminary Efficacy of Tafasitamab (MOR208) or Tafasitamab + Lenalidomide in Addition to R-CHOP in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: The First-MIND Trial

Abstract publication number: 2877

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas) - Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster II

Session date and time: Sunday, December 8th, 2019; 9:00am - 8:00pm ET

Poster presentation time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm ET



Primary Analysis of Anti-CD19 Tafasitamab (MOR208) Treatment in Combination with Idelalisib or Venetoclax in R/R CLL Patients Who Failed Prior BTK Inhibitor Therapy (COSMOS Trial)

Abstract publication number: 1754

Session: 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Session date and time: Saturday, December 7th, 2019; 9:00am - 7:30pm ET

Poster presentation time: 5:30pm - 7:30pm ET



A Phase IIa, Open-label, Multicenter Study of Single-Agent Tafasitamab (MOR208), an Fc-Optimized Anti-CD19 Antibody, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: Long-term Follow-up, Final Analysis

Abstract publication number: 4078

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas) - Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster III

Session date and time: Monday, December 9th, 2019; 10:00am - 8:00pm ET

Poster presentation time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm ET

Targeting of CD19 by Tafasitamab Does Not Impair CD19 Directed Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell Activity In Vitro

Abstract publication number: 2859

Session: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical-Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Poster II

Session date and time: Sunday, December 8th, 2019; 9:00am - 8:00pm ET

Poster presentation time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm ET



Functional Characterization of Gamma Delta T Cells and Allogeneic Activated NK Cells as Effector Cells for Tafasitamab (MOR208)

Abstract publication number: 3801

Session: 605. Molecular pharmacology drug resistance - lymphoid and other diseases: Poster III

Session date and time: Monday, December 9th, 2019; 10:00am - 8:00pm ET

Poster presentation time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm ET



Mechanistic Characterization of Tafasitamab-Mediated Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis Alone or in Combination with Lenalidomide

Abstract publication number: 4064

Session: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical-Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Poster III

Session date and time: Monday, December 9th, 2019; 10:00am - 8:00pm ET

Poster presentation time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm ET



The abstracts will also be available online in a supplemental issue of Blood. Additional information, including the abstracts, can be found in the online meeting program of the American Society of Hematology.

