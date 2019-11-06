Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics Schedules Conference Call to Report First Quarter for Fiscal 2020

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

The company also will hold a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 to discuss the results with analysts and institutional investors. The call will include remarks by the company's management team as well as questions and answers. Interested persons may access the live call by dialing (844) 602-0380 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or (862) 298-0970 (international callers). It is recommended that participants call or log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. A replay will be available 1 hour after the live call until Midnight on December 12, by dialing (877) 481-4010, Pin 55145.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Jim Ogilvie

(801) 727-1755

jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

