Brazil's anti-trust authority approves the acquisition of Avon Products, Inc. by Natura &Co

Decision is still subject to expiration of legal deadline

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CADE, Brazil's anti-trust authority, has approved without restrictions the acquisition by Natura &Co of Avon Products, Inc.

Approval by Brazil's competition authorities is one of the key steps towards the completion of the transaction, which remains subject to the fulfillment of other conditions precedent, including antitrust approval in other applicable jurisdictions.

Announced on May 22, 2019, the transaction will create the world's fourth-largest pure play beauty company and is a major step in the creation by Natura &Co of a multi-brand, multi-channel, purpose-driven beauty group, which also includes Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop.

Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman of Natura &Co, declared: "We are very pleased to have received approval without restrictions from Brazil's competition authority. The process is advancing according to our expectations, and we continue to expect a closing of the transaction by the first quarter of 2020."

The decision, to be published in Brazil's Official Gazette, is subject to the expiration of a 15-day legal deadline to be final.

About Natura & Co

A result of the union between Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop, Natura &Co is a purpose driven, direct-to-consumer, multi-channel and multi-brand global cosmetics group. Natura &Co posted net revenues of R$ 13.4 billion in 2018. The three companies that form the group are committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact. Founded in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational in the cosmetics and personal care segment and leader in direct sales. Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand that is driven by the ethos of business as a force for good. The Australian beauty brand Aesop was established in 1987 with a quest to create a range of superlative products for skin, hair and the body.

About Avon Products, Inc.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1 billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. Stand4Her.

