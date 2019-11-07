The global food safety testing market size is poised to grow by USD 6.62 billion during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 162-page research report with TOC on "Food Safety Testing Market Analysis Report by application (meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, processed foods, dairy, and other applications) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the growing emphasis on food safety standards. Also, the increasing applications of microorganisms are anticipated to boost the growth of the food safety testing market further.

The increasing need for nutritious food for healthy living has increased the emphasis on implementing food safety standards. Food manufacturers are making significant investments to limit the risks associated with consumer exposure to contaminated foods. Some of the food safety management system standards are Organization for Standardization (ISO) 22000, Foundation Food Safety System Certification (FSSC 22000), and International Featured Standards (IFS) Food. Thus, the increasing importance of food safety standards will drive the demand for the food safety testing market during the forecast period.

Major Five Food Safety Testing Companies:

ALS Ltd.

ALS Ltd. has business operations under three segments, namely commodities, life sciences, and industrial. The company offers a comprehensive range of testing and analysis services, which includes microbiological; nutritional and chemical; vitamins, minerals and additives; allergens; contaminants; and food authenticity testing and analysis.

AsureQuality

AsureQuality operates the business through various segments, including testing services, inspection and certification, and specialist services. The company offers food and contaminant testing services, which include microbiology testing, chemistry testing, residue testing, contaminant testing, forensic testing, and toxin testing.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and services reagents, apparatuses, and instruments used for biological research. Some of the company's key offerings in the market include real-time PCR food applications, iQ-check PCR automation, and digital PCR food applications.

Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas has business operations under various segments, including marine offshore, agri-food commodities, industry, buildings infrastructure, certification, and consumer products. The company offers testing services for a wide range of food products, including baby formula and food, bread, candy, canned foods, cereal, dairy products, frozen food, meat, poultry, fish and seafood, and nutritional drinks.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. offers microbial solutions, biologics testing solutions, and avian vaccines services to ensure the safe production and release of products manufactured by clients. The company's offerings include Celsis system, a benchtop instrument with high system throughput to screen dairy, and food and beverage samples for microbial contamination.

Food Safety Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Meat and poultry

Fruits and vegetables

Processed foods

Dairy

Other applications

Food Safety Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

