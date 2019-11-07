Alcon (SIX: ALC) (NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, announced today that it will report third quarter 2019 results and host a conference call on Wednesday, November 20, at 2:00 p.m. Central European Time 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. A news release including financial results will be issued on Tuesday, November 19, at 10:30 p.m. Central European Time 4:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be available at http://www.investor.alcon.com.

The webcast can be accessed online on November 20. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay will be available on http://www.investor.alcon.com.

Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Alcon. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and Refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Connect with us on

Facebook

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106006142/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Christina Cheng

+ 41 589 112 110 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 615 2789 (Fort Worth)

investor.relations@alcon.com

Media Relations

Wes Warnock

+ 41 589 112 111 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 615 2501 (Fort Worth)

globalmedia.relations@alcon.com