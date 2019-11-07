Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DFH ISIN: CH0244767585 Ticker-Symbol: 0UB 
Lang & Schwarz
06.11.19
23:00 Uhr
11,238 Euro
+0,075
+0,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,155
11,320
06.11.
10,455
10,500
06.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO DO BRASIL
BANCO DO BRASIL SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCO DO BRASIL SA ADR10,500-0,94 %
UBS GROUP AG11,238+0,67 %