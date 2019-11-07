Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,360,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants, which are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $1.00 per common share in the capital of the Company (the "Options"). "We are issuing these options at a premium to the market and using them in the normal course of business to share equity and upside with senior management, future employees and other business partners." said Steve Giblin President and CEO of TransCanna.

The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian based company providing branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

