Technavio has been monitoring the global personal luxury goods market since 2015, and the market is poised to grow by USD 83.06 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005798/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global personal luxury goods market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 131-page report with TOC on "Personal Luxury Goods Market Analysis Report by Product (accessories, apparel, hard luxury, cosmetics, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the increased demand for premium beauty products and cosmetics. Also, the adoption of omnichannel retailing is anticipated to boost the personal luxury goods market further.

Factors such as rising disposable incomes and growing awareness about skin-related issues have increased consumers' spend on premium skincare products. Also, the growing aging population has increased the demand for premium anti-aging products. Many skincare brands are focusing on differentiating themselves from pharmaceutical companies by investing in innovative skincare ingredients and technologies. The increasing demand for premium beauty products and cosmetics is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Personal Luxury Goods Companies:

KERING

KERING owns and operates the business across segments such as Luxury and Corporate and other. The company offers a wide range of personal luxury goods such as handbags, shoes, apparel, and accessories under brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Ulysse Nardin, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent.

L'Oréal S.A.

L'Oréal S.A. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Professional products, Consumer products, L'Oréal luxe, and Active cosmetics. The company offers a wide range of luxury cosmetics and beauty products through its L'Oréal luxe division. Some of its brands include Urban decay, Kiehls, Lancôme, Giorgio Armani, and Clarisonic.

LVMH

LVMH owns and operates the business across various segments such as Wines Spirits, Fashion Leather Goods, Perfumes Cosmetics, Watches Jewelry, and Selective Retailing. The company offers a wide range of personal luxury goods, such as watches and jewelry; cosmetics and beauty products; and leather goods, under brands such as Louis Vuitton, Guerlain, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Christian Dior.

Richemont

Richemont owns and operates the business across various segments such as Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Others. The company offers a wide range of luxury goods, such as jewelry and watches, under brands such as Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Montblanc, Alfred Dunhill, and Chloé.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Makeup, Skin Care, Fragrance, Hair Care, and Other. The company offers a wide range of luxury cosmetics and beauty products under the brands La Mer, Jo Malone London, Tom Ford, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, and By Kilian.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Personal Luxury Goods Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Accessories

Apparel

Hard luxury

Cosmetics

Others

Personal Luxury Goods Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Personalized Gifts Market Global personalized gifts market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), product (personalized photo-gifts and non-personalized photo gifts), personalized non-photo gifts (wearables and accessories, decoration, kitchenware and tableware, stationery and greeting cards, sports equipment and toys, food and beverages, and other personalized non-photo gifts), personalized photo gifts (wall décor, photo cards, photo calendars, and photo gifts), and distribution channel (offline and online).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005798/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/