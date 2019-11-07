Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) indicates that its financial report as of September 30, 2019 is available as from today, at: https://www.legrandgroup.com/en

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index. (code ISIN FR0010307819) https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005859/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Legrand

François Poisson

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53

francois.poisson@legrand.fr

Press relation

Publicis Consultants

Vilizara Lazarova

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 34

Mob: +33 (0)6 26 72 57 14

vilizara.lazarova@publicisconsultants.com