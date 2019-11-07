Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUXE  ISIN: US6687711084 Ticker-Symbol: SYM 
Stuttgart
07.11.19
08:23 Uhr
21,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTONLIFELOCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTONLIFELOCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC30,9150,00 %
NORTONLIFELOCK INC21,7000,00 %
TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR31,2000,00 %