The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 07.11.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 07.11.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA GACB XFRA IE00BJ5CMD00 GS ETF-GS A.R.EM.EQU. DLA EQ00 EQU EUR Y

CA 3FMA XFRA US00809M1045 AEST.MED.INT.HLD.SP.ADR/3 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA HC5 XFRA US42250P1030 HEALTHPEAK PROP.INC. DL 1 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA SYM XFRA US6687711084 NORTONLIFELOCK INC. L-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR Y

CA CLV XFRA US89677Q1076 TRIP.COM.GROUP SP.ADR1/8 EQ00 EQU EUR N