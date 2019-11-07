Anzeige
WKN: A1W81N ISIN: BMG173841013 Ticker-Symbol: BW9 
Tradegate
06.11.19
19:42 Uhr
5,910 Euro
-0,175
-2,88 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BW LPG LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BW LPG LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,835
5,900
09:42
07.11.2019 | 07:41
(76 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BW LPG Limited: BW LPG's Q3 2019 Financial Results Presentation to be held on 21 November 2019

SINGAPORE, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BW LPG Limited ("BW LPG", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG.OL") will release its third quarter 2019 results at approximately 0800hrs CET on 21 November 2019.

In connection with its third quarter 2019 earnings release, BW LPG will hold an investor presentation with Martin Ackermann (CEO) and Elaine Ong (CFO). The details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 21 November 2019

LocationLocal TimeUniversal Time
Oslo, Norway14:00 CETUTC + 1 hours
New York, U.S.A08:00 ESTUTC - 5 hours
Singapore21:00 SGTUTC + 8 hours

The investor presentation will be available via audio webcast which can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bwy3kfjj

The webcast will be available on BW LPG's website, www.bwlpg.com, as soon as possible after the presentation.

Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time with the respective telephone numbers and participant pin code provided below.

Participant pin code: 6195329

Country Toll-Free Toll
International +65 6713-5090
Norway 800-1-0250
USA 1866-519-4004+1 84-5675-0437
Singapore 800-616-2391+65 6713-5090
UK 0808-234-6646+44 20-3621-4779
Austria 0800-29-8071+43 7-2081-5855
Belgium 0800-7-8805+32 2891-0206
Canada 1866-386-1016+1 41-6759-9734
China 400-620-8038 /
800-819-0121
Denmark 8088-3616+45 3272-0301
Finland 0800-91-7616+358 9-2317-0516
France 0800-91-2761+33 1-7095-0584
Germany 0800-182-0671+49 69-2573-9826
Hong Kong800-90-6601+852 3018-6771
Japan 012-092-5376+81 3-4503-6012
Netherlands 0800-022-1931
Portugal 8008-1-9325
Spain 900-83-1124+34 9-3275-7342
Sweden 0200-33-0969+46 8-5352-7869
Switzerland0800-56-1006

For further information, please contact:

Elaine Ong, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
BW LPG Limited
Tel: +65 6705 5506
E-mail: elaine.ong@bwlpg.com

Iver Baatvik
Head of Investor Relations
BW LPG Limited
Tel: +65 6705 5519
E-mail: iver.baatvik@bwlpg.com

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, one of the world's leading shipping groups. BW's controlled fleet of over 400 ships includes oil tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, floating storage and regasification (FSRU) units, chemical tankers, dry cargo carriers and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)