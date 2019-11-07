Two Phase I studies are underway for Inzomelid and Somalix, Inflazome's NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors, with data due in Q1 2020

Inzomelid is under development as an orally available, brain-penetrant drug for neuroinflammatory diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Motor Neuron Disease as well as orphan diseases such as CAPS (Cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes)

Somalix is under development as an orally available, peripherally-restricted drug to address clinical unmet needs in inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and cardiovascular disease

Inflazome (inflazome.com), the pioneering inflammasome biotech company developing multiple drugs that stop harmful inflammation, today announces that healthy volunteers have been successfully dosed in the company's Phase I clinical trials of Inzomelid and Somalix, two small molecule inhibitors of the NLRP3 inflammasome. These trials represent an important milestone for Inflazome and confirm its leadership in the inflammasome space.

Activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome in the body drives harmful inflammation, and is implicated in many diseases. Inzomelid and Somalix are two potent and molecules designed to inhibit activation of NLRP3 and reduce the damage caused by chronic, uncontrolled inflammation.

Inzomelid is a brain-penetrant drug intended for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Motor Neuron Disease as well as the orphan disease CAPS.

Somalix is intended for the treatment of debilitating conditions such as cardiovascular disease, arthritis and many other diseases.

Both Phase I studies are first in human, single-centre, double blinded, randomised trials and are designed to evaluate safety and tolerability in healthy adult participants. The Inzomelid trial is expected to complete in January 2020, whilst Somalix will complete in March 2020. The Company intends to progress Inzomelid and Somalix into multiple Phase II studies in 2020.

Thomas Jung, Chief Medical Officer of Inflazome, commented, "We are delighted to see our two leading candidates, Inzomelid and Somalix, progress into the clinic and take a step closer towards finding a treatment for patients suffering from a range of diseases caused by harmful inflammation."

Matt Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Inflazome, commented, "This achievement represents an important milestone for Inflazome and for the field of inflammatory diseases more generally. We are excited to advance two drugs into safety trials in preparation for multiple proof of concept Phase II trials in 2020. We have pioneered the development of inhibitors of inflammasome-driven inflammation and will use our expertise to bring benefits to patients as quickly as possible."

About Inflazome

Inflazome is a biotech company leading the development of orally available drugs to address clinical unmet needs in inflammatory diseases by targeting inflammasomes. Inflammasomes are understood to drive many chronic inflammatory conditions, from Parkinson's and Alzheimer's to asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, arthritis and NASH. Inflazome has two ongoing Phase I studies, the first with Inzomelid is under development as an orally available, brain-penetrant drug for neuroinflammatory diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Motor Neuron Disease. Somalix is under development as an orally available, peripherally-restricted drug to address clinical unmet needs in inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and cardiovascular disease. Inflazome is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Cambridge, UK and Brisbane, Australia.

To learn more visit: inflazome.com

About the NLPR3 Inflammasome

Activated NLRP3 acts as a 'danger sensor' in the body to release the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1ß, IL-18 and induce uncontrolled, lytic cell death (pyroptosis). These processes lead to chronic inflammation, and as such, NLRP3 has been implicated in a large number of diseases.

