Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, today announced the appointment of Olga Kosters as Head of Private Debt Secondaries.

Mrs. Kosters' role will be to launch the firm's private debt secondaries business. She will be based in New York and report locally to Tim Grell, Head of Tikehau Capital North America, and to Cécile Mayer-Lévi, Head of Private Debt activity.

Olga Kosters (47) has twenty years of investment and structuring experience in private and public capital markets. Prior to joining Tikehau Capital Mrs. Kosters advised large institutional investors on the US private credit strategies while at StepStone Global, and led the execution of corporate private debt strategy at Zurich Insurance Group. Prior to this Mrs. Kosters has held several positions at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London.

"Over the last fifteen years Tikehau Capital has grown to become one of the most well-capitalised asset management firms globally and has developed a deep network of institutional investors and strategic partners. The firm keeps its focus on underwriting, and continues to invest a large portion of its own capital alongside its investors," said Olga. "In a context of fast growth, the team has successfully maintained its entrepreneurial spirit and a strong set of core values. I am delighted to join the team to build the new private debt strategy."

Cécile Mayer-Lévi, Head of Private Debt activity, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Olga to our team and expand our offer to the secondaries market in private debt. We see that this market is emerging and we believe it could develop significantly in the coming months."

Mrs. Kosters received an MBA in finance from Hofstra University, and a CFA charterholder.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €23.4 bn of assets under management (as at 30 June 2019) and shareholders' equity of €3.1 bn (as at 30 June 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 480 staff (as at 30 June 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

www.tikehaucapital.com

