Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Change of Auditor 07-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Change of auditor eve sleep, a direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (together the "UK&I") and France, today announces that following a competitive audit tender process carried out by the Company, the Board has approved the appointment of Smith & Williamson LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2019. In Accordance with section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, KPMG LLP ("KPMG"), the Company's current auditor, has deposited a statement with the Company detailing the circumstances connected with their ceasing to hold office as auditor of the Company (the "Statement"). The Statement confirms that KPMG are not aware of any circumstances connected with their ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors. A copy of the Statement is available for any person entitled to receive a copy of the Company's Annual Reports and Financial Statements. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Limited (NOMAD and broker) +44(0)20 7220 05000 Matt Goode, Hannah Boros (Corporate Finance) Alice Lane, Manasa Patil (ECM) M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 27624 EQS News ID: 906703 End of Announcement EQS News Service

