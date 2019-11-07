BearingPoint, a European-based management and technology consultancy, has been named as a Strong Performer in the recently published report, The Forrester Wave: SAP Services Providers For Midsize Enterprises, Q4 2019 on October 24, 2019.

With a SAP practice of more than 1,300 practitioners, Forrester has indicated that "among midsize SAP practices, BearingPoint stands out as one of the few true full-service consultancies."

Primarily focused on European-based organizations, BearingPoint provides vertical support in automotive, industrial machinery components, and consumer products.

BearingPoint scored the highest possible scores in the following criteria:

Business Consulting

Ability to Deliver Business Outcomes

Accelerators and Prebuilt IP

Vision

Market Approach

"At BearingPoint, we see SAP S/4 HANA as a key enabler to support our clients in their efforts to become digital businesses. Thanks to our global industry experts and our strong expertise in the newest S/4 technologies, we help our clients gain real business results in today's fast-moving digital environment," said Anton Weig, Partner and Global Leader SAP Innovations at BearingPoint.

In 2019, BearingPoint has been recognized in both a Forrester Wave and a Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP Services to European clients.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

