Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Mining Pursues Greener Path to Development of Kenville Gold Mine Nelson BC Canada

When you think about the Kenville Gold Mine

here are some things you need to consider:

How is our underground gold mine going to come about? It will be developed by focusing on being clean, green, and making a small environmental footprint. We will fully utilize the opportunities that mother nature has provided us to make this operation electric and pneumatic, while creating high-impact, real meaningful jobs for the local economy. In case you never heard it before, bigger is not always better. We believe we can be highly profitable and manage the fine line of creating impactful jobs while simultaneously being environmentally responsible.

A FEW KEY POINTS FOR CONSIDERATION

We own our surface rights and our underground rights. We own all our own brand-new underground equipment and all our underground drilling equipment. We own our transformers, compressors and power lines. We have our own housing on-site for our mining staff. Local labour force surrounds us and is only minutes away. Our roads and buildings are constructed and installed and gated for security. The road to the site is called the Kenville Mine Road, just off BC highway 3A, 10 minutes outside Nelson. Our main power source is electric, supplied off the Kootenay hydro-electric generation system, and just recently installed at site and ready to go. Our internal underground lighting system will be generated using low-voltage, long-life LED lighting powered by the natural flow of the mountain water. Our underground drilling and development equipment is pneumatic, powered from an air compression drawing electricity generated from the Kootenay river. The rock we are mining is some of the most composite competent rock you can mine in and is clean and acid neutralising, and desired by many for aggregate. Engineered concrete, slope stabilization, engineered backfill, road topping, landscaping. The run-off water from the mountain that disperses out the mine portal is some of the best drinking water in the province and provides an excellent power source for both surface and undersurface activities. We have a digital drilling database going back to the 1940's and including the most recent four years of drilling that was supervised by the current mine manager. We are installing our own site management and security system utilising solar and electric power.

We want the questions and we take on the challenge.

We are working to make the Kenville Gold Mine as green as can be, from top to bottom.

Mother nature is cooperating and playing a major role in helping us to achieve our goals; the waste rock is acid neutralizing, the natural flow of water from the existing portal that feeds the springs is some of the best drinking water in the province. We are taking advantage of all that mother nature has provided.

How can we make such claims - we have hired what we believe are the best firms at our disposal to verify and clarify our claims. Massey Environmental has done our baseline water studies, SRK Consulting has done our Acid Rock drainage plan and testing. Don't let the term "Acid Rock" mislead you - our waste rock that we are intending to mine is actually acid neutralizing and is highly sought after as composite rock for dam filtration among many other positive environmental usages. To make sure we are on the right path we had Paul Hughes and Associates complete the engineering ground control plan for the new decline. Finally, and most importantly, the man who is over seeing all this work is Lloyd Penner, that last miner to take our ore out of the Kenville mine in 1992 and the one who spent four years drilling off what we consider to be the extension of the original Kernville Gold Mine, gold veins.

Do we have a plan you ask? Yes, and its laser-focused. Out target is to develop the mine to extract 125 tonnes per day of material grading 15 grams per tonne (1/2 ounce per ton) gold. The initial step is to develop the new access decline. During that development, underground diamond drilling will in-fill areas where surface drilling has already intersected significant gold in quartz veins. Potential mining blocks can then be defined. The aim is to first develop and produce a bulk sample and then, assuming success, proceed into full mine development.

Processing and recovery of gold would be done off-site. A metallurgical study has already been started to fully characterize the mineralized feed and product materials.

