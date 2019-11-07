Canadian General Investments (CGI) is a well-established company with a long-term track record of outperformance. Manager Greg Eckel is 'sticking to his knitting', seeking companies with strong fundamentals and well-respected management teams, that are trading on reasonable valuations and can be held for the long term. While there are economic headwinds, including the ongoing US-China trade dispute, the manager says that 'Canada remains an island of stability', and suggests investors may benefit from Canadian exposure as part of a global portfolio. Eckel is continuing to find what he considers to be interesting investment opportunities in a variety of sectors, in both Canada and the US.

